Travis County, TX

Travis County judge argued over parking before DWI arrest, police say

By Grace Reader, Kelsey Thompson
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County judge who oversees driving while intoxicated cases was arrested early Saturday and charged with a DWI after an argument over parking, according to a Travis County court affidavit.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, APD officers responded to a call in the 10900 block of Stonelake Boulevard, located in northwest Austin. The caller said the man, later identified as 65-year-old Judge John Lipscombe, had tried to back his pickup into a parking space and would’ve hit the caller’s vehicle if he had not stopped him.

The two started arguing, according to documents. The suspect then drove around the parking lot, parked in a handicap spot and entered the business there, documents said.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Travis County judge who oversees DWI cases accused of DWI

Officers reported Lipscombe was “slow to answer questions and was overall disoriented.” Officers noted his eyes were dilated, his speech slurred and he stumbled while walking, per documents. He did not do any field sobriety tests, in part because of a recent ankle issue.

The affidavit says Lipscombe told police he’d had “a couple of drinks at his house but not even to get messy.” Police said he couldn’t give an estimate of when he began and finished drinking alcohol.

Lipscombe was booked into the Travis County jail early Saturday and bonded out around 11 a.m.

Lipscombe has been the judge of County Court at Law No. 3 since he was voted into the position in January 2011, according to Travis County’s website. In that position, Lipscombe oversees class A and B misdemeanors, including drunk driving cases.

On Saturday, a visiting judge was appointed to Judge Lipscombe’s court, according to a Travis County spokesperson. Visiting Judge David Crane took over the court’s cases effective Sunday.

Comments / 1

handsome47
3d ago

I hope he learns wat we go thru the daily to daily basis wen dealing with our public employees.. even for a judge too slide as I been seeing over the years and in different states, this is first time I ever heard of a judge actually getting arrested for dwi.. thts how u knw our public servants are working ✌️

Reply
2
