Drug investigation lands Marion man in jail; possessed nearly 40 firearms and several narcotics

MARION, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — An investigation into narcotics trafficking led to the arrest of a Marion man.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies executed arrest and search warrants at a residence on Dean Church Road in reference to a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics trafficking. During the investigation, deputies discovered that 57-year-old Gary “BoBo” Miller was distributing significant amounts of methamphetamine amongst other narcotics from his residence on Dean Church Road.

According to authorities, they made contact with Miller during a traffic stop near his residence. Deputies went to search Miller’s residence and shop, finding approximately 34 firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, scales, and a large amount of cash.

Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center. He was charged with the following:

Five counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Resisting an Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to deputies, additional charges may be pending. Miller’s bond was set at $385,000.

