Cherry Hill, NJ

Mega Millions Lottery Player Wins $10K At NJ Food Mart

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Grub, Grab & Go Food Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, May 6, Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega.

The ticket was worth $10,000.

That ticket was purchased at Grub, Grab & Go Food Mart, 1849 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 6, drawing were: 16, 21, 33, 52, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 10, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

