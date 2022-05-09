Gas prices race back near record highs

The White House announced this week that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounts to low-income Americans, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The $1 trillion infrastructure package that was passed by Congress last year included over $14 billion to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program. That will provide $30 subsidies on internet services to millions of lower-income households. The Gazette reports that some 48 million households will be eligible for the $30 monthly plans for internet plans of 100 megabits per second, or even faster. With subsidies, internet service could be fully paid for if customers sign up with one of the 20 participating partners, including Mediacom.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO