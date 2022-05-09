ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans will play Bills in Buffalo, Week 2

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSzxu_0fXsvsig00

The Titans may not yet know their Week 1 opponent, but for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, they will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in a Monday night match, September 19 at 6:15 p.m. CST.

The face off will be part of a Monday night double header. The announcement was first made by the NFL on social media.

The Titans previously beat the Bills 34-31 in a close game on Monday Night Football in 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans also beat the Bills in 2020 in a much less tight 42-16 match at Nissan Stadium.

The Bills last beat the Titans in 2018 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The full schedule will be revealed Thursday.

More information is available on the Tennessee Titans website .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Buffalo, NY
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#Nissan Stadium#Nfl Season#American Football#Mnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Texans Strength of Schedule: Where Does Houston Rank in 2022?

And while a team has no control over its schedule from year to year, it can, at times, be used as an excuse for failure when the schedule Gods don't smile upon you. Should Houston fans start praying?. Per CBS Sports, the Texans rank No. 19 in strength of schedule....
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Dallas will open the season at home in primetime against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Packers.com

Packers claim TE Eli Wolf off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts

The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Eli Wolf off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and released WR Chris Blair. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday. Wolf (6-4, 238) was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Georgia...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans sign veteran edge rusher

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes has found a new home with the Houston Texans. Hughes spent most of his career in Buffalo. During his time with the Bills from 2013 to 2021, Hughes averaged about six sacks and 26 tackles per year and only missed one game during his time.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy