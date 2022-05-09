ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

The 2022 Sourcebook is HERE! Get Your Copy NOW! Check Inside for Your Chance to Win $1000

By Pam Cook
whbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLUS — once you have your book make sure you fill out the entry form on page 71 for your chance to win $1000. Fill out the official entry form (post cards are accepted too)...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
barbertonherald.com

Win big prizes and support students

Get your tickets for the drawing to win a packaged valued at over $1,300, including a gas grill and many gift cards and other prizes. All proceeds go to the Ray E. Leach Sr. Memorial Scholarship fund that awards two $1,000 each to a Barberton and Norton student pursuing a trade. Tickets are 5 for $20 and be can be purchased at Leach’s Meats and Sweets on 31st Street. Drawing is May 21.
BARBERTON, OH
wksu.org

Take a musical 'Sentimental Journey' to Akron's Summit Beach Park

What were the sounds of summer in Akron eight decades ago? You can find out Friday night with a tribute to popular Ohio bandleader Clyde McCoy and his shows at Summit Beach amusement park. “It's one thing to listen to a 78 [rpm record], and it's another to have a...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Wayne Company Recalls Jams for Undeclared Soy

FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An allergy-related recall by a Wayne County firm. Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams in Fredericksburg is recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and its Spicy Chili Bacon Jam because of undeclared soy in the product. Here is a portion of the release...
FREDERICKSBURG, OH
iheart.com

Northeast Ohio House Featured On Zillow Gone Wild!

A house in Northeast Ohio has been featured on the wildly popular Zillow Gone Wild Facebook Page and for good reason!. The house is located in Cleveland on Bosworth Road and is currently listed at $162,000. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and dinosaurs! That's right! Lots of dinosaurs!
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Pickle Festival coming to Ohio this summer

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
MIAMISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cincinnati CityBeat

Beloved Cincinnati Drag Performer Dies After Performance This Weekend

Local drag performer Aaron Losey died at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton on Saturday after a performance. Per a statement from the Fitton Center, Losey — who performed under the name Tyese Rainz — died following a “medical episode.” The center went on to write that Rainz's performance received a standing ovation that night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

5. The Rail - Akron. This is a fantastic burger joint. They have some really creative burgers that you won't find anywhere else, like the Sunrise Burger, which is topped with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Of course, if you're not in the mood for a burger, there are also a ton of other offerings, including some unique sandwiches and salads. If your mouth water just by looking at photos of these burgers, imagine how great they taste! Some are served on a yum.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

T-Rexes and giraffes and more, oh my. If you've been on a search for a home that doubles as a personal Jurassic Park, look no further than this Cleveland house (3553 Bosworth Road). For $162,000, this dinosaur/wildlife haven, which has 3 beds and 3 baths and statues in the front and back yards depicting creatures from the Triassic period and otherwise, could be yours.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Thieves Disable StarkFresh Mobile Delivery Service

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – StarkFresh hopes to have its Mobile Grocery Markets back up and running next week. They had to cancel them Wednesday because of thieves who broke into their property in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue NE. They stole catalytic converters from all...
CANTON, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Prom Experiences Floor Cave-In

An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover will become b’not mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at Beth El Congregation. Ellie is the daughter of John and Stephanie York of Akron, and the sister of Sam and Audrey. Sydney is the daughter of Sarah Hanselman-Myers of Akron and Kevin Schoonover of the United States. Ellie is the granddaughter of Judy and Joe Erlichman of Cleveland Heights, Carla and Ken Zimmerman of Cortland, and Robert York of Youngstown. Sydney is the granddaughter of Mark Myers and Carnen Girves of Bath, Barbara Hanselman of Akron, and Renee and Pat Tuttle of Richfield. Ellie attends Revere Road Middle School and Sydney attends the Lippman School. Ellie enjoys volleyball, softball and piano. Sydney enjoys horseback riding and volunteering. As part of their bat mitzvah journeys, Ellie and Sydney decided to make starter kits for young adults transitioning out of foster care. These starter kits will include basic supplies for general house cleaning, kitchen supplies and self-care products. They will be making 23 kits each: 23 cleaning kits, 23 basic kitchen supply kits and 23 self-care product kits. They set up a GoFundMe account (tinyurl.com/6wdnzkx5) for donations and an Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/mryy7jnk) to make it easier for people that want to donate supplies.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hometown’s own: Dontae Jones

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – What does Lebron James, Black Keys musician Dan Aurbach and the late astronaut Judith Resnik have in common? They were all born in Akron, Ohio. The “Rubber City” is also home of FOX’s own meteorologist Dontae Jones. He was live from Akron Monday evening to show us how the city has […]
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

