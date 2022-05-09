The 2022 Sourcebook is HERE! Get Your Copy NOW! Check Inside for Your Chance to Win $1000

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover will become b’not mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at Beth El Congregation. Ellie is the daughter of John and Stephanie York of Akron, and the sister of Sam and Audrey. Sydney is the daughter of Sarah Hanselman-Myers of Akron and Kevin Schoonover of the United States. Ellie is the granddaughter of Judy and Joe Erlichman of Cleveland Heights, Carla and Ken Zimmerman of Cortland, and Robert York of Youngstown. Sydney is the granddaughter of Mark Myers and Carnen Girves of Bath, Barbara Hanselman of Akron, and Renee and Pat Tuttle of Richfield. Ellie attends Revere Road Middle School and Sydney attends the Lippman School. Ellie enjoys volleyball, softball and piano. Sydney enjoys horseback riding and volunteering. As part of their bat mitzvah journeys, Ellie and Sydney decided to make starter kits for young adults transitioning out of foster care. These starter kits will include basic supplies for general house cleaning, kitchen supplies and self-care products. They will be making 23 kits each: 23 cleaning kits, 23 basic kitchen supply kits and 23 self-care product kits. They set up a GoFundMe account (tinyurl.com/6wdnzkx5) for donations and an Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/mryy7jnk) to make it easier for people that want to donate supplies.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO