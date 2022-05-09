Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Grant County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lidgerwood to near Immanuel Church, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Tenney around 710 PM CDT. Nashua and Campbell around 715 PM CDT. Mantador and Wyndmere around 720 PM CDT. Barney, Foxhome and Mooreton around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Carlisle and Galchutt. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 45. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 31 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO