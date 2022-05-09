Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-09 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A...
Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Southern Oconto County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Menominee and central Oconto Counties through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Branch, or 15 miles north of Shawano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Smokey Falls, South Branch, Legend Lake, Intersection Of Hwy 55 And County M, Fredenberg Lake, Hayes and St. Joseph Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stevens; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Douglas County in west central Minnesota Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Stevens County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Herman to near Kensington to near Glenwood to near Cosmos, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR ALEXANDRIA AND WILLMAR. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glenwood and Kensington around 705 PM CDT. Alexandria around 710 PM CDT. Evansville and Brandon around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Glenwood Airport, Swift Falls, Alberta, Garfield, Willmar Airport, Villard, Blomkest, Fish Lake, Miltona and Holmes City. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Pine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING PINE
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURNETT
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Minnesota. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Benton; Meeker; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns; Todd; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WRIGHT...EASTERN MEEKER...WESTERN BENTON...NORTHWESTERN SHERBURNE...SOUTHERN TODD...EASTERN STEARNS AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Motley to near Camp Ripley to 5 miles east of Royalton to 5 miles south of Clearwater, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of western Wright, eastern Meeker, western Benton, northwestern Sherburne, southern Todd, eastern Stearns and southwestern Morrison Counties, including the following locations... Mayhew, Sobieski, St Augusta, Opole, Burtrum, Pleasant Lake, Smith Lake, Clotho, Darwin and Little Falls Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Traverse THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR TRAVERSE AND NORTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ransom; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...WESTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN DODGE NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
Effective: 2022-05-12 17:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
Effective: 2022-05-12 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Thurston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURT SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN CUMING AND THURSTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and blowing dust are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Nebraska.
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Strong to brief High Winds likely through early evening Strong to brief high wind gusts will be likely across portions of far southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska Panhandle through mid-evening tonight. Be careful traveling and secure any loose objects. Blowing dust could also cause local reductions in visibility. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN IDA...DAKOTA...DIXON...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND UNION COUNTIES At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newcastle to near Sloan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Sloan and Salix around 710 PM CDT. Ponca, Hornick and Ponca State Park around 715 PM CDT. Vermillion, Elk Point and Jefferson around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lawton, Moville, Anthon, Akron, Kingsley, Correctionville, Alcester, Pierson, Hawarden, Ireton, Washta and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rooks County in north central Kansas Southwestern Smith County in north central Kansas Northwestern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Phillips County in north central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Webster State Park, or 26 miles east of Hill City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockton around 715 PM CDT. Woodston around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cedar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Stearns County in central Minnesota Northern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Belgrade, or 17 miles north of Willmar, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Stearns and northern Kandiyohi Counties, including the following locations... Greenwald, Spring Hill, Georgeville and Elrosa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater; Hubbard; Mahnomen THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 211 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA HUBBARD IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA CLEARWATER MAHNOMEN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAGLEY, CLEARBROOK, MAHNOMEN, NAYTAHWAUSH, PARK RAPIDS, AND WAUBUN.
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa Western Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Northern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Northeastern Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mayfield to near Vermillion, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Centerville, Viborg and Union Grove State Park around 730 PM CDT. Hurley and Davis around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Beresford, Alcester, Hawarden, Lennox, Chancellor, Worthing, Tea, Hudson, Fairview, Newton Hills State Park, Sioux Falls, Canton, Harrisburg, Rock Valley, Inwood and Lake Alvin State Recreation Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
