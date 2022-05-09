Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stevens; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Douglas County in west central Minnesota Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Stevens County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Herman to near Kensington to near Glenwood to near Cosmos, moving northeast at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR ALEXANDRIA AND WILLMAR. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glenwood and Kensington around 705 PM CDT. Alexandria around 710 PM CDT. Evansville and Brandon around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Glenwood Airport, Swift Falls, Alberta, Garfield, Willmar Airport, Villard, Blomkest, Fish Lake, Miltona and Holmes City. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

1 HOUR AGO