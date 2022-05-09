ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Candy’ premiere review: ‘Friday the 13th’

By Nathaniel Muir
 3 days ago
Candy is a unique throwback. True crime has seen its peak popularity in recent years and its 1980s setting is a fairly common one. What really makes the Hulu limited series stand out is its interesting schedule. The show premieres May 9 and will have a new episode release daily through...

