Saluting Our Seniors: Class of 2022

NEWBERG, Ore. — Dr. Stephen Phillips will be the next superintendent of Newberg Public Schools. This vote comes six months after the board voted the fire the previous superintendent, Dr. Joe Morelock, without cause. Dr. Phillips will start his new role as soon as possible after working out the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lincoln High School officials are asking staff, students, and their families to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after multiple recent outbreaks. In a notice to families, they say in particular, many students who have recently attended a large event, like prom, should wear...
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — No decision has been made yet regarding a teacher who made a controversial TikTok. The controversy surrounds Renaissance Academy in Lehi, Utah. More than 700 children attend the school in grades kindergarten through 9th grade. Teacher Jenna Hall was placed on leave after a TikTok...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Tony Vezina spent the morning showing off the newest chapter of his organization's story as he debuted the new 4D Recovery Smit Center that just opened this week in Gresham. It will pair nicely with his 4D Recovery centers in Portland and Hillsboro, the executive director...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Schools are taking more steps to educate their students about the dangers of fentanyl. Just last week, Jesuit High School brought in a former student to talk about how he lost his own brother to a fentanyl poisoning. Erik Kilgore started a nonprofit called "Henry's Uncle,"...
BEAVERTON, Ore — People in Beaverton showed up throughout the day Wednesday to drop off flowers and other items at a memorial to honor Milana Li. Beaverton Police say Li's mother reported her missing Monday. Then her body was found in a stream near the Westside Linear trail Tuesday. Police said her death was "suspicious."
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is working to award Measure 110 funding to substance use treatment providers statewide. Measure 110 was overwhelmingly approved by Oregon voters in November 2020 to decriminalize some hard drugs and increase access to treatment. It is set up to award roughly $265 million for drug treatment and recovery services.
May is National Barbecue Month. In the spirit of the season, Chef Tregaye Fraser joined us to bring some fun and creativity to your next barbecue. Chef Tregaye was the winner of "Food Network Star" season 12, a celebrity judge on a show called “Grill of Victory,” and now she the author of the new book "Kitchen Conversations".
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 16 in memory of the nearly 1,000,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. According to the governor’s office, this includes 7,548 Oregonians. "Every life...
600,000 Americans will die of cancer in the United States this year. While there are successful treatments for many cancers, there are very few therapies once a cancer metastasizes or spreads to other parts of the body. Providence cancer researchers, who specialize in immunotherapy, are working to change that. Eric Tran, PhD, cancer researcher at Providence Cancer Institute, joined us to share more.
PORTLAND, Ore. — His quick thinking prevented a school shooting and cemented his status as a hero. Now, former Oregon Duck Keanon Lowe is sharing his story in a brand new book. Lowe was teaching and coaching at Parkrose High School in May of 2019 when he disarmed a...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a service reduction earlier this year, TriMet said Thursday that they have been forced to cancel buses each day because of a severe operator shortage. The shortage is also affecting MAX as well, with more and more trains canceled due to a lack of operators,...
COOS BAY, Ore. — Fishermen along Oregon's coast traveled great distances to get to Coos Bay Tuesday. They're hoping to bring awareness to their beloved industry in the face of coming offshore wind farms. Fishermen and seafood processors are taking to the streets in support of the slogan, "Protect...
WASHINGTON (TND) — An eye-opening new report says millions of Americans are not financially ready for retirement and savings aren’t a top priority either. A March report from the Nationwide Retirement Institute says 13% of consumers near retirement age have postponed or are considering postponing plans to retire due to inflation but financial experts say retirement savings was a crisis long before the pandemic.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland mayor Ted Wheeler signed an emergency declaration in an effort to improve the cleanup of the city. This is the fourth in a series of Emergency Declarations aimed at addressing homelessness and livability issues in the city. According to the mayor’s office, the declaration will...
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you drive along the Interstate Bridge between Portland and Vancouver, you might notice a change this week as crews will be removing the homeless camp on Hayden Island, just west of the bridge. The Oregon Department of State Lands issued a ban on overnight camping...
SEATTLE — Microsoft founder and Seattle native Bill Gates announced Tuesday on social media that he has tested positive for COVID. "I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," Gates said in the social media post. Gates, 66, said he is...
LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Pierce County firefighters helped a man Wednesday afternoon who was stuck in a tree about 100 feet in the air over a golf course. Hallie McCurdy, Deputy Chief with Pierce Co. Fire and Rescue, told KOMO News the man was a parachutist who had gotten stuck in a tree at American Lake Veterans Golf Course.
WOODLAND, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing and endangered Woodland man. Ismael Magana, 68, left Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital at around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday morning while still receiving medical treatment. Deputies searched around Legacy Hospital after his phone was...
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man charged with setting an arson fire in the southwest part of the state that damaged more than a dozen properties has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. KTVL reports Michael Bakkela was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to arson,...
Comments / 0