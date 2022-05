Search for new Prairie Lakes CEO entering final stages

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 208 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON LYON O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PLYMOUTH SIOUX IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA IDA WOODBURY IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE ROCK IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA DAKOTA DIXON IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA JERAULD IN EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA LAKE MINER MOODY SANBORN IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA AURORA BRULE CHARLES MIX DOUGLAS GREGORY IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BON HOMME CLAY DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON LINCOLN MCCOOK MINNEHAHA TURNER UNION YANKTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCESTER, ALEXANDRIA, ALLEN, ALPENA, ARMOUR, ARNOLDS PARK, AVON, BATTLE CREEK, BERESFORD, BRIDGEWATER, BURKE, CANISTOTA, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, CHAMBERLAIN, CHANCELLOR, CHEROKEE, CLAYTON, CORSICA, DELMONT, ELK POINT, EMERY, FLANDREAU, FREEMAN, FULDA, GEORGE, GREGORY, HARRISBURG, HARTLEY, HAWARDEN, HENDRICKS, HOLSTEIN, HOWARD, HULL, HURLEY, IDA GROVE, INWOOD, IRENE, IVANHOE, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, KIMBALL, LAKE ANDES, LAKE BENTON, LAKEFIELD, LARCHWOOD, LE MARS, LENNOX, LUVERNE, MADISON, MARION, MARSHALL, MARTY, MENNO, MILFORD, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, MOUNTAIN LAKE, NORTH SIOUX CITY, ORANGE CITY, ORLAND, PARKER, PARKSTON, PIPESTONE, PLANKINTON, PLATTE, PONCA, ROCK RAPIDS, ROCK VALLEY, SALEM, SANBORN, SCOTLAND, SHELDON, SIBLEY, SIOUX CENTER, SIOUX CITY, SIOUX FALLS, SLAYTON, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, SPRINGFIELD, STICKNEY, STORM LAKE, TABOR, TEA, TRIPP, TYLER, TYNDALL, VERMILLION, VIBORG, WAGNER, WAKEFIELD, WESSINGTON SPRINGS, WHITE LAKE, WINDOM, WOONSOCKET, WORTHINGTON, AND YANKTON. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE YANKTON SIOUX TRIBAL NATION AND THE FLANDREAU SANTEE SIOUX TRIBAL NATION.

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO