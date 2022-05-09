ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

United Way of Midland cuts funds given to the Salvation Army

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDLAND, Texas — Every year, the Salvation Army along with other groups and non-profits have to apply for funding from United Way and this year the Salvation Army didn't receive much. "We have other groups foundations and agencies that try to assist us any way they can," said...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Things It’s Illegal To Throw Out In Midland Odessa

Every day, we go about our daily routine. Make breakfast, and throw away unused ingredients. Have lunch at home, and throw away the paper plate you used so you don't have to add a regular plate to the dishwasher later... Make dinner, load up the trash can with scraps and take it out to the big can so the house doesn't stink. On trash day-set the cans out to be emptied by the Garbage Trucks that swing thru West Texas neighborhoods, ridding us of all the unwanted and unused excess that is our daily existence. HOWEVER-you DO need to be mindful here when you're throwing things away, that some things around the house or job might not be ok to just toss in the trash can. You MAY have to set an appointment for them to be removed, or take them to a recycling or special dumping place, depending on what they are. And if you don't, you could be breaking the law and illegally dumping something you're supposed to be disposing of in a certain manner.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Boarded-up buildings: What’s the future of Monahans?

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) If you’ve been to or live in Monahans, one of the first things you’ll notice while you’re downtown are the empty buildings. Some are boarded up, others are filled with random items. It has a lot of people who live there and visit/drive-through asking...
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin Gives: Jesus House Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As grocery prices continue to rise, local food banks are now having a hard time keeping up with the need for food. Jesus House Odessa provides thousands of meals to people in our community. Volunteers tell us they’re having a tough time keeping their food pantry stocked because of the demand. “When […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Formula shortage? WIC offers advice to local families

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The formula shortage is affecting families across the country. Here’s what we can expect in the Permian Basin. KMID/KPEJ spoke to an expectant mother in Pecos, who said that she had been to the local Walmart and they were limited to two to three options of formula along with limiting the number […]
PECOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Salvation Army
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Is my family American enough for Greg Abbott?

On Jan. 28, 2021, the lives of my wife, Angélica Rodríguez Hernandez, and I changed forever after she gave birth to our daughter Izel. She’s perfect in every way. When Izel was just 6 months old, we applied for her U.S. passport because we’re hopeful that her mom will soon have her interview in the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez that will allow her, after 25 years of living in the United States, including the last 10 years with DACA, to become a legal permanent resident.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

1 injured in Midland County chemical fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A chemical fire in Midland County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night. YourBasin.Com is working to confirm the name of the business, along the N. I-20 Service Rd. by mile marker 148, on the border of Midland and Martin Counties. Around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, fire departments across […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Eagle Scout Court of Honor held at First Baptist Church

MIDLAND, Texas — An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at the First Baptist Church of Midland. Five boy scouts were promoted to the highest rank in the boy scouts during the ceremony on Monday night. Candidate for Texas Senate Kevin Sparks was at the event and said that the rank is all about diligence.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD considering pay raises

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has announced it is considering pay raises for staff members. Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made five compensation recommendations to Trustees at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Those recommendations are outlined below: 3% (of midpoint) pay increase for all campus-based professionals Starting teacher pay increase to $58,750 (currently $57,000); all […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Chrome!. This sweet guy was...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD considering pay raises for upcoming school year

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD school board held a meeting Tuesday night, and one of the big topics on the agenda was the compensation plan for the upcoming school year. ECISD's Human Capital Department and the Texas Association of School Boards performs an annual salary maintenance...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy