A public memorial service for Naomi Judd has been set for this Sunday evening at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, with CMT airing it live and commercial-free at 6 p.m. ET/3 PT. The lineup of participating artists who will perform or otherwise pay tribute will be announced in the days leading up to the event, with organizers for now promising "some of the biggest names in entertainment" will have a part in saying goodbye to the singer, who died April 30. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, are participating in the program, which is being co-produced by...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO