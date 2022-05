Kangaroo Court’s most recent performance took place on May 4 at The Rose Bowl Tavern, which is one of their many appearances at the venue. Jake Luce, leader of the Kangaroo Court band, is also a senior at the University. He said the band started last October and has grown since then. Luce said he started the band while looking for people to play songs he had written and found his fellow band members through mutual friends.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO