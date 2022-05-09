ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Scotland, NY

1 injured after car crashes into tree, overturns in New Scotland

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om57l_0fXstPO900

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One person was injured after a single-car crash on State Route 85 in New Scotland. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Brian Devane, drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Police responded to the crash on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials said the vehicle had continued off of the roadway rolling over, causing the driver to become entrapped.

Devane was extricated from the overturned vehicle by emergency personnel. He was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Road rage incident leads to fight, DUI arrest in West Rutland

The Slingerlands Fire Department and Delmar EMS responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
New Scotland, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Assemblyman’s car stolen from state parking garage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Everyday it’s the same routine, hundreds of state employees drive into the underground Empire State Plaza parking garage and leave their vehicles while they work. On Monday, Assemblyman Andy Goodell discovered his car wasn’t where he parked it. “It’s secure parking and all of us park in the same spots and stuff like […]
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Elderly Hudson Valley Man Found Driving Drunk in Creek Say Police

A 68-year-old Hudson Valley man found out the hard way that a creek is not a roadway. The Ulster County Sheriff's office was recently called out to Melissa Road in the Town of Kingston for a report of "a vehicle driving in the Sawkill Creek." When they arrived, officers say they discovered a drunk driver sitting in a disabled car in the creek. They were able to assist the man and rescue him from the vehicle.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Route 85#The Sheriff S Office
local21news.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Gunman shoots woman from her front porch in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A 60-year old woman is in the hospital after a gunman shot her through her window from her front porch early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 4:45 a.m. on the 200 block of Partridge Street in Albany right around the corner from the College of Saint Rose.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Scotland
WRGB

Crews battle large apartment fire in Green Island

GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews are battling a large apartment fire in Green Island. We're told the Green Island bridge is closed at this time. The fire broke out before noon on Thursday on Starbuck Island. The fire chief says that 8 units were affected in the...
GREEN ISLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy