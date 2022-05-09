1 injured after car crashes into tree, overturns in New Scotland
NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One person was injured after a single-car crash on State Route 85 in New Scotland. The Albany County Sheriff's Office said the driver, Brian Devane, drove off the road and crashed into a tree.
Police responded to the crash on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials said the vehicle had continued off of the roadway rolling over, causing the driver to become entrapped.
Devane was extricated from the overturned vehicle by emergency personnel. He was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The Slingerlands Fire Department and Delmar EMS responded to the scene. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.
