Athens, GA

Georgia blanked in game three against Vanderbilt

By PARTH PATEL
Red and Black
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia baseball fell 4-0 to Vanderbilt in a pivotal game 3, losing the season series. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:. Sophomore Liam Sullivan continued his stretch of impressive starts on Sunday versus Vanderbilt. Sullivan limited Vanderbilt to just two runs over five innings while also...

www.redandblack.com

WGAU

Kirby Smart’s secret sauce: Challenged Georgia defense to match historic teams

Kirby Smart took things to the highest level when challenging the 2021 Georgia defense to be “elite” last season. “We compared this defense to the greatest defenses in all of college football history, we didn’t compare them to the other five teams in college football,” Smart revealed during his appearance on Birmingham’s WJOX radio on Wednesday.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver charged with murder

The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges. Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia NFIB endorses Kemp for 2nd term

ATLANTA, Georgia (WSAV)  – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Georgia PAC has endorsed Governor Brian Kemp in the May 24 primary for a second term as governor.  The political action committee’s NFIB members made the endorsement based on Kemp’s record and position on small business issues. NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said that […]
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Blackshear Man Sets New Georgia Record with Redbreast Sunfish Caught on Satilla River

The top spots continue to fall as Georgia waters keep yielding record fish!. Four new state records have been caught since December. The latest state record fish, and pending world record tie, is a redbreast sunfish caught by Lester Roberts of Blackshear. His catch, caught on May 7 on the Satilla River near Folkston, weighed 1 lb, 12 oz and was 11 3/8 inches long, and replaces the 1998 record (1 lb, 11 oz), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Baseball playoffs: Buford run rules No. 1 Houston County to take series; semifinals up next

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — No. 2 Buford wasn't messing around in the decisive Game 3 of the Class 6A quarterfinals on top-ranked Houston County's home turf. Leading 2-1 in the fourth inning, the Wolves (28-8) scored eight runs to blow open the game and roll to an 11-1 fiving-inning win over the Bears (28-6) on Tuesday. The win propelled the Wolves into the semifinals and sets up a rematch with Pope in Marietta on Saturday. The Greyhounds upset Buford, ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last season.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WABE

Georgia man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters

A Georgia man is challenging the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in his county in the northern part of the state. Frank Schneider filed the challenge on Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, which will consider it during their regularly scheduled Thursday evening meeting, news outlets reported.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

What They Don’t Tell You About Living in Atlanta, Ga

Rather you are someone who lives in Atlanta or has simply come here to visit I am sure that you have experienced the tragedy of Atlanta traffic. We used to believe that “rush hour” was the main issue and that leaving the house during peak hours would help us to save time but nowadays, time is not even the issue and 1pm versus 5pm are pretty much the same when it comes to sitting in traffic. There are certain areas that you specifically have to watch our for. For example, downtown Atlanta‘s traffic is pretty much consistent, as well as Interstate 285, and I-85. You might ask why that is? Unfortunately there is no true answer because a lot of times while you are sitting in traffic, assuming that there may be construction, or some sort of accident that has traffic so backed up, that usually is not the case and once you past the traffic, there is usually no reason for the traffic. Some say that Atlanta traffic is caused by over population and others say that it is due to people constantly brake checking, but I guess we will never really know the true answer to that question.Crime rates are increasing.
ATLANTA, GA

