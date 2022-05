RALEIGH, N.C. — State wildlife officials are offering tips to deter coyotes because the spring typically brings a rise in sightings across North Carolina. Coyotes usually avoid humans, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says in a news release, but because they are raising pups in spring, there is more pressure for them to find food. Their prey usually includes rodents and rabbits, but they may scrounge for food scraps or pet food left outdoors.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO