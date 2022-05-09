ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Woman shot twice in the groin after argument at southeast Fort Worth store, police say

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Police are investigating after a woman was shot twice in southeast Fort Worth early Monday morning.

At about 1 a.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim arriving by private vehicle and seeking medical treatment for two gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Shawn Stone said in an email.

Officers learned that the victim had been shot at Joe’s Food Mart, at 4225 Miller Ave.

The shooting began as an argument between two parties and escalated and the victim being struck by gunfire twice in the groin area.

There were no suspects in custody. A Gun Violence Unit detective has been requested, Stone said.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram

