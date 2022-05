The Detroit Red Wings now have an easy No. 1 candidate to be their next coach, as Barry Trotz is available. In true NHL fashion, after missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons behind the bench amid injuries and COVID-19 absences, Barry Trotz was fired as New York Islanders head coach on Monday morning. It’s worth mentioning Trotz led the Islanders to the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. He had one year left on his contract.

