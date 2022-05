Northwest Iowa — If you haven’t started thinking about it yet, and you plan to vote absentee in the June 7th Primary Election, it’s probably time to start. County Auditors’ offices in northwest Iowa have been accepting absentee ballot request forms since March 29th. But the requests cannot be fulfilled until Wednesday, May 18th. To get an absentee ballot by mail, you need to send the auditor’s office the appropriate form, filled out with your information.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO