REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department says they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted for burglary. Police said they received a report of a burglary near the Shasta County Juvenile Hall off of Radio Lane on May 6. During the burglary, they said three Stihl chainsaws, two Stihl weed trimmers, two Stihl handheld leaf blowers, and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO