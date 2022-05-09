ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown mayor joins President Biden for announcement

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnmYD_0fXsoLma00

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was in attendance Monday when President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide low-cost high-speed internet access to more customers in the Valley.

Lordstown Motors loses 90M., provides update on Foxconn deal

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included $14.2 billion funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for millions of lower-income households.

The Biden-Harris Administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers—covering more than 80% of the U.S. population across urban, suburban, and rural areas—to either increase speeds or cut prices, making sure they all offer ACP-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30/month.

Biden says high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury.

Households with incomes of $55,000 or less or $20,000 individually would be eligible. Other eligibility guidelines include those with disabilities.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown received an invitation from the White House to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 7

Jon Notasheep
3d ago

Thanks Tito give Joe biden and his puppeteers the new world order just what they are looking for and want. Just one part of their plan. Good job 👍👍👍

Reply
5
Emily Barninger Burrows
3d ago

I would not want my name associated with Biden. Not a good move

Reply(1)
14
Related
WKBN

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Scott Perry, GOP lawmakers

(WHTM/The Hill) – The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas to five Republican members of Congress on Thursday as the panel prepares for a slate of public hearings next month. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Washington State
Youngstown, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Congress, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials expect that figure to grow exponentially as research continues.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WKBN

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat. Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Joe Blystone questions integrity of Ohio's primary election; income tax issues for Beavercreek and Trotwood

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio will almost certainly have strict limitations on abortion if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, even if Republican lawmakers haven’t passed the so-called “trigger ban” on abortion that they’re considering. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost says the six-week ban known as the “heartbeat bill” was halted by a federal court because of the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey rulings that upheld abortion rights. “If Roe and Casey do in fact get overturned, then I would anticipate that we would move to lift that stay and that law passed by the general assembly would become effective.” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he would sign a total abortion ban that would be triggered by the overturning of Roe, which would make the 6 week abortion ban moot. That trigger ban is sponsored by a third of House Republicans, but there’s only been one hearing, and the Supreme Court’s decision will likely come next month.
TROTWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Infrastructure#Lordstown Motors#Foxconn
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy