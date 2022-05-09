Youngstown mayor joins President Biden for announcement

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was in attendance Monday when President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide low-cost high-speed internet access to more customers in the Valley.

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included $14.2 billion funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for millions of lower-income households.

The Biden-Harris Administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers—covering more than 80% of the U.S. population across urban, suburban, and rural areas—to either increase speeds or cut prices, making sure they all offer ACP-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30/month.

Biden says high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury.

Households with incomes of $55,000 or less or $20,000 individually would be eligible. Other eligibility guidelines include those with disabilities.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown received an invitation from the White House to attend the event.

