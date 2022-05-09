ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

City of Manitowoc Groups to Discuss Parking, Pedestrian Crossing, and Senior Center Day Trips

By Local News
 3 days ago

It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc today, as four meetings are on the docket. First up will be the Committee on Aging, which will gather at the Senior Center at 1:30...

Related
Two Rivers Plan Commission Addresses Vacation Rental Ordinance

The Two Rivers Plan Commission met earlier this week to address the 4th draft of a proposed ordinance for licenses for short-term, or vacation rentals in the community. City Manager Greg Buckley says the discussion was very productive. “There are currently 33 short-term rentals that are licensed by Manitowoc County...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Manitowoc Eagles Club Honors Those Who Protect The Community

The Fraternal Order of Eagles-number 706 of Manitowoc held an awards banquet last weekend to honor those who protect and serve. Mayor Justin Nickels tells Seehafer News that Manitowoc Police Officer Alex Nebel was recognized as Officer of the Year, and Manitowoc Fire Department and Rescue’s Jeremy Wagner was honored as Firefighter of the Year.
MANITOWOC, WI
Business Activity Picking Up In Downtown Two Rivers

Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley is excited about the uptick and interest shown by businesses interested in calling “The Cool City” home. He tells Seehafer News that the Cool City Brewing project is coming along nicely. “They have completed the interior demolition for their project where they...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WNCY

I-41 Expansion Project Getting Closer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Interstate 41 expansion project will expand travel from four lanes to six lanes along I-41 between WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) in Grand Chute to County F (Scheuring Road) in De Pere. Construction on the 23-mile project is expected to begin in 2024 but Wisconsin DOT says work has already begun including survey work and geotechnical/soil investigations.
DE PERE, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Oshkosh city manager warns of service slippage as job openings go unfilled

Facing a vacancy rate of 5% in the municipal workforce, City Manager Mark Rohloff warned the Common Council Tuesday of a looming impact on services. He likened the situation to restaurants that are warning patrons even before they sit down that staffing shortages may affect their meals. “I don’t want...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Eleven Sheboygan Residents Displaced by Structure Fire

Eleven Sheboygan residents are without a home today following a fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan Fire Department sent seven units to the 1400 block of North 16th Street at around 7:30 yesterday morning. They arrived to find smoke billowing from the home. The fire was located in the basement and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Resumes on Highway 23 Project

There are a couple of new things happening on Highway 23 not long after a major expansion was completed. Crews will begin milling and paving the inside lane of the westbound lanes of traffic between County Roads G and W in Fond du Lac County. That will be followed by...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Huge Storm Strikes St. Nazianz 22 Years Ago

It was 22 years ago today that residents of the village of St. Nazianz will never forget. On May 12th, 2000 one of the worst storms in Wisconsin history struck the Manitowoc County village during the middle of the day. Former St. Nazianz Fire Chief Fritz Koeppen told Seehafer News...
SAINT NAZIANZ, WI
seehafernews.com

Midwest Parries to Perform Controlled Burn Near Sheboygan Falls Today

A woodland, prairie, and habitat restoration company will be conducting some controlled burns near Sheboygan Falls today. As long as the weather cooperates, Midwest Prairies will be burning prairie grass in several spots just north of Rockline Industries and just east of the Bemis Shipping and Receiving plant. The goal...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

DOT Announced Closure of Another I-43 Interchange

The unofficial fifth season in Wisconsin continues locally, as the Wisconsin DOT has announced another interchange closure on 1-43. In a statement yesterday, the DOT said the interchange with State Highway 147 in Maribel will be closed off for the next four weeks as crews do concrete work on the ramps.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Interior Department Released Volume 1 Of Report On Indian Boarding Schools

The U.S. Department of the Interior has released Volume 1 of a report on the history of Indian boarding schools. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative found there were 408 of the schools in 37 states between 1819 and 1969. One was located In Tomah. Democratic Congressman Ron Kind says...
TOMAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Honor Hmong Culture with “A Hmongment in History”

The following article was submitted by Exhibition Coordinator, Dr. Kaonou Hang-Vue, and Julia Lee, the Youth Services Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. Manitowoc Public Library is proud to host our second exhibit celebrating Hmong Americans in our community! The exhibit, titled “A Hmongment in History,” will run from May 9 to June 4 and gives a detailed look at the timeline of the Hmong people’s journey to America. It honors the struggles, successes, and spirit of Hmong Americans. We are thrilled to be working again with the fabulous and amazing Dr. Kaonou Hang-Vue, who has curated the exhibit with the help of Manitowoc Public Library staff member, Greg Jirik.
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Equipment fire causes damage at C & S Manufacturing

On Wednesday evening, a plastic coating machine was the origin of a fire at C & S Manufacturing in the Industrial Park in Sturgeon Bay. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 6 pm to the business when smoke and flames were reported. Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says no one was in the building at the time of the fire and that crews could contain the fire quickly.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

S.S. Badger Returns Today, Some Changes Are On the Horizon

For the second time under the ownership of the Interlake Steamship Company, the S.S. Badger Car Ferry is sailing into Manitowoc for the start of the sailing season today. During the off-season, the 70-year-old vessel was sent north to Sturgeon Bay, where she received a fresh coat of paint and had her lifeboats and cranes that lower the lifeboats replaced.
MANITOWOC, WI

