City of Manitowoc Groups to Discuss Parking, Pedestrian Crossing, and Senior Center Day Trips

The following article was submitted by Exhibition Coordinator, Dr. Kaonou Hang-Vue, and Julia Lee, the Youth Services Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. Manitowoc Public Library is proud to host our second exhibit celebrating Hmong Americans in our community! The exhibit, titled “A Hmongment in History,” will run from May 9 to June 4 and gives a detailed look at the timeline of the Hmong people’s journey to America. It honors the struggles, successes, and spirit of Hmong Americans. We are thrilled to be working again with the fabulous and amazing Dr. Kaonou Hang-Vue, who has curated the exhibit with the help of Manitowoc Public Library staff member, Greg Jirik.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO