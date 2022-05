Angels of Long Island hosted a baby formula drive in Patchogue Wednesday. Dozens of parents came to the event after searching everywhere for a way to feed their children. "I've been looking online every day, I've been going to stores, probably been going to at least five stores a day and I've been calling people that live in Nassau, and even the city to look out," says Raquel Accardi, of Yaphank. "My sister's even going to New Jersey tomorrow to go pick up some."

