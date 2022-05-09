ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton Council Election Results

 3 days ago
On Saturday, voters across Denton went to the polls in order to elect city council members as well as approve or reject two property tax amendments that will be added to our Texas Constitution. The voters approved two propositions intended to lower property taxes for homeowners by decisive margins...

sachsenews.com

Resident speaks about issues at The Station

The city has issued a stop work order to builders in The Station for the third time, according to Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose. The order was revealed during the public comment portion of the regular council meeting Monday, May 2 after a resident, Tiffany Anderson, spoke about issues she and her neighbors have noticed, including scattered debris and blocked alleyways.
SACHSE, TX
ketr.org

May 11 Morning Newscast: Hunt County tax freeze for seniors, people with disabilities on Nov. 8 ballots

In Hunt County, local voters will have a chance to weigh in on a county-wide property tax freeze for seniors and people with disabilities. The Greenville Herald banner reports this measure was added to ballots for the Nov. 8 general election at yesterday’s meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. Many local taxing entities in Hunt County already have such a freeze in place, but this move would make the freeze in effect for all Hunt County property taxes.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

These North Texas cities have new mayors after the May 7 election

North Texas voters headed to the polls across five counties to elected mayors in several cities; some picked new leaders, while others voted to keep their incumbents. Voters across North Texas went to the polls Saturday to elect school board trustees and city council candidates, as well as decide whether to approve two property tax amendments to the Texas Constitution.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TxDOT Wants Input Tuesday on U.S. 380 Project in Denton/Collin Counties

The Texas Department of Transportation wants public input on its plans to widen a six-mile stretch of congested U.S. 380 in Denton and Collin counties. There is a public meeting Tuesday night at Prosper Rock Hill High School from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The stretch in question runs from...
DENTON, TX
texassignal.com

The Rightwing Takeover of School Boards Continues in North Texas

School boards have become the epicenter of the culture war. After the recent constitutional amendment and municipal election on Saturday, several school board races in North Texas were captured by far-right candidates (often with less than ten percent turnout). Many of the newly-minted school board members touted their opposition to...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco's mayor has a message for Elon Musk

The Frisco Enterprise caught up with Mayor Jeff Cheney to talk about what Frisco could bring to the table for Twitter. Frisco is no stranger to headlines about big-name company relocations to Sports City, USA. A quick look at the city’s Twitter feed indicates it’s nowhere near trying to stop that trend, either. Since early May, the city of Frisco has been including a couple of big names in its Twitter mentions: Elon Musk, and “Larry,” the little blue bird representing Twitter, a social media giant. A series of city posts from early May featuring Frisco’s property tax rates, technology innovation efforts, outdoor amenities, forthcoming development and more have included such hashtags as “LarryFly2FriscoTx” and “HomeTWEETHomeFriscoTx”
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm ISD Superintendent address 2022 bond proposition's defeat

Little Elm ISD's proposed $398 million bond proposition failed to materialize on Saturday as roughly 53% of the district's electorate voted against it. Superintendent Daniel Gallagher addressed this outcome in a series of Facebook posts this week. "Unfortunately, the 2022 Bond Election was unsuccessful at the polls," he said in...
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here is what residents need to know about Mesquite’s growth

Over the last 10 years, Mesquite has seen more growth and traffic than it has in the last 30 years, according to City Manager Cliff Keheley. A host of new housing, retail and industrial developments have been coming to the city, bringing economic growth, a workforce and tax dollars with them.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

City of Ferris will offer free healthcare to all its residents

FERRIS, Texas - The city of Ferris in Ellis County has approved a plan to bring free basic healthcare to every one of its residents. The city says it will not only improve the health of its citizens but also the health of its systems. It’s not government healthcare. People...
FERRIS, TX
kut.org

Texans overwhelmingly vote to amend the state constitution on property taxes

Texas voters overwhelmingly supported two constitutional amendments on Saturday that economists and experts say will help slow down property tax growth, albeit modestly. As of 8:54 p.m., the Texas Secretary of State’s office website showed that 87% of voters — 816,896 — were in favor of Proposition 1. Meanwhile, 85% of voters in Texas voted for Proposition 2. These results are unofficial.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas voters say 'yea' to property tax exemptions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one...
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott says NISD to be investigated over bond email

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this past weekend on Twitter said that Northside ISD will be investigated in connection to a leaked email pressuring staff to vote in the May 7 bond election. That bond, which will raise $992 million for building renovation and the purchase of...
TEXAS STATE
To be a voice for Dentonites on the government, community happenings and local culture, to share the stories of the individuals that make Denton so diverse, vibrant and unique.

