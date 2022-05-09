Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries

A two-vehicle crash at a freeway connector in Sacramento on May 7 resulted in injuries to at least one person. The collision occurred along eastbound US 50 at the northbound 51 connector around 12:37 p.m. A Toyota 4Runner and Honda Accord were involved, according to the incident report filed by the...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car.
The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue.
Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says.
16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022
Accident on Park Avenue Occurs After Driver Runs Stop Sign. In a traffic accident on May 10 in North Highlands, a minor injury occurred when a driver T-boned a semi. The accident occurred at the Palm Avenue intersection with Roseville Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the North Sacramento Division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver ran through a stop sign and ended up T-boning the semi, which caused it to flip over through a fence. Gasoline from the truck was spilled onto the train tracks. A minor injury was reported in the collision.
Officials in Madera County reported that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Avenue 9 on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The fatal motorcycle accident was said to have taken place at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Avenue 9 near State Route 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A head-on collision occurred on SR-4 near the Stockton area on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident took place around 7:00 a.m. and was said to have involved a work truck and a blue sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Collision on...
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car crash on Country Club Boulevard on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that took place around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Country Club Boulevard. Details on...
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Pittsburg area on the night of Saturday, May 7, 2022. The traffic collision took place along the eastbound lanes of State Route 4 just west of Railroad Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on...
Accident on I-80 Between a Semi and Two Large Pickups Causes Fatality. A traffic accident in Dixon on May 10 resulted in a fatality when a big rig and two large pickups collided. The crash occurred along westbound Interstate 80 around Pedrick Road at about 6:53 a.m. The big rig, along with a 2015 Ford F-450 and 2015 Ford F-650, were involved, according to the Solano California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Collision on Briggsmore Avenue. The accident happened at 3:30 a.m. on May 5th, along Briggsmore Avenue west of Roselle Avenue, according to authorities. CHP officers responded after they received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Though the events leading...
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase.
According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane.
A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound.
During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window.
Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts.
The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard.
CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested.
James Calhoun, 28, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants.
Messiah Hubbard, 18, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
DIXON (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the back of another pickup truck as it was driving up to slower traffic in the area of Pedrick Road. That first pickup truck continued out of control until it side-swiped a big rig.
Officers say the driver of that first pickup, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old Sacramento man who was a passenger in the pickup also suffered major injuries.
A total of four people were in the pickup that was rear-ended. All suffered minor injuries, officers say, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still looking into if distracted driving or DUI played a factor in the crash, CHP says.
All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed through most of the morning, but have since been reopened.
One person was killed, and four others were injured following a crash on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the night of Sunday, May 8, 2022. The incident took place on eastbound State Route 4 and was said to have involved one vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Modesto area officials recently reported a hit-and-run crash resulting in injuries to at least one party and the arrest of a driver on suspicion of DUI. The incident was said to have taken place after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the area of Albers Road and Dusty Lane.
VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo. KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto family is living a 24/7 nightmare where they fear one day they could be killed by a car crashing into their home. "My first words to my husband was that's it. I am done. I am leaving this property. You can go with me or not," said homeowner Michelle Layton, a retired Modesto educator.
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A seven-year-old child was injured in a shooting that happened on a Vacaville freeway Monday afternoon, the Solano area California Highway Patrol said.
The child’s injuries were non-life-threatening and the CHP said there is no information available on a suspect.
The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Alamo Drive exit. The victim vehicle was hit by several bullets, the CHP said. The child, who was in the backseat, was struck at least once.
“Some kids get hurt on the playground but getting shot? It’s crazy,” said Kaliayah Harrison of Fairfield who was at the...
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck In Sacramento County, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Division said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Roseville Road in the Foothills Farms area near North Highlands.
The semi-truck fell over into a fence after being hit. CHP said gas from the truck spilled onto nearby train tracks.
At this time, it is unclear which driver was injured.
CHP says a silver Honda Accord was struck multiple times by gunfire, and a 7-year-old passenger riding in the back seat sustained a non-life threatening injury. With no suspect vehicle descriptions, no arrests were made, and no description of the gunman was released.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol K9 helped officers make a massive drug bust during a traffic stop in the Central Valley last week.
The 200 pounds of meth seized by officers. (Credit: CHP Valley Division)
CHP Valley Division says, back on the night of May 6, an officer pulled over a speeding car in the San Joaquin County area. As the officer went up to speak with the driver, CHP says the officer noticed “criminal indicators” – prompting the officer to put the K9 to work.
After getting an alert from the K9, officers started searching the car.
Officers soon discovered about 200 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside four large cardboard boxes.
Ricardo SotoFarias, a 36-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested and has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing several drug charges.
No other details about the drug bust have been released at this point in the investigation.
