Pedestrian Accident Fatality Near Roselle Avenue in Modesto Area
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
3 days ago
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian collision on the morning of Thursday, May 5, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Briggsmore Avenue just west of Roselle Avenue. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Modesto. A preliminary report revealed that...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car.
The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue.
Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says.
16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Officials in Madera County reported that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Avenue 9 on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The fatal motorcycle accident was said to have taken place at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Avenue 9 near State Route 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Accident on Park Avenue Occurs After Driver Runs Stop Sign. In a traffic accident on May 10 in North Highlands, a minor injury occurred when a driver T-boned a semi. The accident occurred at the Palm Avenue intersection with Roseville Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the North Sacramento Division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver ran through a stop sign and ended up T-boning the semi, which caused it to flip over through a fence. Gasoline from the truck was spilled onto the train tracks. A minor injury was reported in the collision.
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Pittsburg area on the night of Saturday, May 7, 2022. The traffic collision took place along the eastbound lanes of State Route 4 just west of Railroad Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on...
Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Collision on Briggsmore Avenue. The accident happened at 3:30 a.m. on May 5th, along Briggsmore Avenue west of Roselle Avenue, according to authorities. CHP officers responded after they received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Though the events leading...
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car crash on Country Club Boulevard on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that took place around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Country Club Boulevard. Details on...
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase.
According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane.
A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound.
During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window.
Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts.
The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard.
CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested.
James Calhoun, 28, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants.
Messiah Hubbard, 18, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
Wednesday night after 10 p.m. Salinas Police said an 18-year-old driver crashed into a woman and killed her on North Main Street at Chaparral Street.
The post Crash involving 18-year-old driver kills woman in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
A head-on collision occurred on SR-4 near the Stockton area on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident took place around 7:00 a.m. and was said to have involved a work truck and a blue sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Collision on...
MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto.
Andrew Satavu, 56, had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18.
On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued.
California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson.
Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges.
Satavu’s wife spoke after his killing, pushing for companies to protect and train their drivers on how to handle violence.
“We both did the same type of work. We get trainings about how to purchase items for clients about so many other things. I never ever had a training about safety,” Katia Satavu said.
At least 50 app-based gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017, advocates have told CBS13.
Modesto area officials recently reported a hit-and-run crash resulting in injuries to at least one party and the arrest of a driver on suspicion of DUI. The incident was said to have taken place after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the area of Albers Road and Dusty Lane.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank." Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive.
The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546.
A hit-and-run near Isleton with reported injuries occurred on May 8. The collision happened along southbound State Route 160 about a mile just north of SR 12 around 8:25 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered a sedan pulled to the right-hand side. The reporting person said they were trying to turn onto a side street when a Chevy was trying to pass going in the wrong direction.
Accident on I-80 Between a Semi and Two Large Pickups Causes Fatality. A traffic accident in Dixon on May 10 resulted in a fatality when a big rig and two large pickups collided. The crash occurred along westbound Interstate 80 around Pedrick Road at about 6:53 a.m. The big rig, along with a 2015 Ford F-450 and 2015 Ford F-650, were involved, according to the Solano California Highway Patrol (CHP).
One person was killed, and four others were injured following a crash on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the night of Sunday, May 8, 2022. The incident took place on eastbound State Route 4 and was said to have involved one vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
CHP says a silver Honda Accord was struck multiple times by gunfire, and a 7-year-old passenger riding in the back seat sustained a non-life threatening injury. With no suspect vehicle descriptions, no arrests were made, and no description of the gunman was released.
DIXON (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the back of another pickup truck as it was driving up to slower traffic in the area of Pedrick Road. That first pickup truck continued out of control until it side-swiped a big rig.
Officers say the driver of that first pickup, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old Sacramento man who was a passenger in the pickup also suffered major injuries.
A total of four people were in the pickup that was rear-ended. All suffered minor injuries, officers say, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still looking into if distracted driving or DUI played a factor in the crash, CHP says.
All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed through most of the morning, but have since been reopened.
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck In Sacramento County, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Division said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Roseville Road in the Foothills Farms area near North Highlands.
The semi-truck fell over into a fence after being hit. CHP said gas from the truck spilled onto nearby train tracks.
At this time, it is unclear which driver was injured.
Comments / 0