Pedestrian Accident Fatality Near Roselle Avenue in Modesto Area

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto. Andrew Satavu, 56, had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18. On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued. California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson. Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges. Satavu’s wife spoke after his killing, pushing for companies to protect and train their drivers on how to handle violence. “We both did the same type of work. We get trainings about how to purchase items for clients about so many other things. I never ever had a training about safety,” Katia Satavu said. At least 50 app-based gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017, advocates have told CBS13.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO