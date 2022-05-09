Charges pending after 2 Norfolk students detained following school lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. - Two Norfolk schools were placed on lockdown Monday and now officials say police detained two students.

Norfolk Police are still investigating after a report that a person had a weapon at Lake Taylor High School. Parents told News 3 they thought it stemmed from an altercation between students, but school officials are not confirming that.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that they were advised that two male students were involved in a fight, and one of the students allegedly dropped a gun before picking it up and fleeing the school.

Out of precaution, Lake Taylor High School and Lake Taylor School were placed on lockdown.

As of 12:50 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. Some concerned parents came to the school and picked up their children.

"So, we came up here, had to wait about 15-20 minutes, go inside the school, had to wait an additional half-hour while they tried to find him," said parent J.D. Kruse. "It’s been pretty intense."

Norfolk Public Schools officials say no weapon was found. Police detained the students at off-campus locations.

Police say charges are pending for the assault. The investigation is ongoing as it relates to the firearm on school property.

No injuries were reported during this incident

Both schools resumed their normal instructional days. The school district says appropriate measures will be taken.

NPS released the following statement on the incident and subsequent investigation:

This morning, school administration implemented a lockdown at Lake Taylor High School because of a report of a person with a possible weapon. The Lake Taylor School was also placed on a lockdown as a precaution.



Lake Taylor High School administration immediately enacted safety and security protocols and worked with the Norfolk Police Department to begin to investigate the matter. No weapon was found. Two suspects were detained by Norfolk Police at off campus locations. As always, the safety and security of all within our school division is of utmost concern. The incident will continue to be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate measures will be taken.



Both Lake Taylor High School and Lake Taylor School resumed their normal instructional day. Please direct further inquiries to the Norfolk Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Norfolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.