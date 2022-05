How the tragic death of Skye’s brother spurred a personal reckoning:. “People always say this corny thing, ‘Life’s too short, and do what you want because you never know.’ Like, you hear that, and it really takes something like jarring to happen for you to really understand that that is actually the truth,” Skye reflected. “So when he passed away, it literally was a wake-up call for me, and I’m like, ‘Okay. I don’t know if this is exactly what I want to do with my life, but … this very intense situation has just happened, and I think it’s time for me to figure out what it is I do want to do.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO