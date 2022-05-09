ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

DC Comics Black Adam Trailer Teases Christopher Priest's New Series

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Black Adam beyond redemption? That's the question posed in a trailer for DC's new Black Adam series from writer Christopher Priest and artist Rafa Sandoval. The announcement of a Black Adam comic comes as Dwayne Johnson is portraying the DC antihero in a big-budget feature film slated for release later...

comicbook.com

digitalspy.com

New Suicide Squad spin-off show in the works with returning character

Peacemaker spoilers ahead. Viola Davis is circling a reprisal of her character Amanda Waller for a Suicide Squad spin-off show. According to Variety, Oscar winner Davis will be an executive producer on the series alongside her acting commitments, while Christal Henry (HBO's Watchmen) will write the scripts. James Gunn and...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for new Green Lantern movie with Black Adam star

Black Adam is due out later this year, and will feature the big screen debut of Hawkman, played by Hidden Figures and Straight Outta Compton star Aldis Hodge. But the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vehicle isn't actually the DC debut for Hodge, as he is providing the lead voice role in the animated film Green Lantern: Beware My Power.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #11 navigates tender moments well

After the beautiful and meaningful chapter of Superman: Son of Kal-El #10, DC Comics kicks off an important chapter today with Superman: Son of Kal-El #11. It’s a huge relief to Jon that his mother Lois is okay with him being queer, but after Batman forced him to relocate and not trust his boyfriend Jay. All that, and Jay’s arch-nemesis is teaming up with Lex Luthor, Jon’s father’s arch-nemesis!
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former WWE World Champion Debuts Very Different Character

Mix it up a bit. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler and most of them have been done before. That is not necessarily a bad thing as you will often see something that you have seen before. What matters is finding the right person to use that gimmick and make it work as well as possible. Now we might be seeing someone else try something that has been done, at least under the same name.
WWE
Deadline

Warner Bros Wins Auction For Jason Momoa Murder Mystery Action Project From ‘Eternals’ Scribes Ryan & Kaz Firpo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We hear on very good authority that Warner Bros. has taken a Jason Momoa project off the table after an intense bidding war.  The project from The Eternals scribes Kaz and Ryan Firpo is tentatively titled The Executioner. With a storyline that’s under wraps, it is billed as a fun action murder mystery in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings. No director attached as of yet. The project puts Momoa back in business with his Aquaman producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo-scripted feature project. Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Actor Breaks Silence on Piccolo's New Power

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks from its big comeback, and if anyone is excited about the anime's movie, it is Toshio Furukawa. The voice actor has overseen Piccolo since the anime got started, and he's waited patiently for the Namekian to get the spotlight for decades. Now, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to make that happen with a new transformation, and the actor is breaking their silence on the special power boost.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #11

Jonathan Kent has faced many challenges in his life as both Superman and a Super Son, but what will the first son of the Last Son of Krypton do in the face of…metahuman bombs? Jon faces a deadly decision and Lex Luthor’s alliance with President Bendix deepens in this penultimate chapter of The Rising Saga!
COMICS
ComicBook

Mayans M.C.'s Major Character Death Has Fans Making Sons of Anarchy Comparisons

Mayans M.C. just hit fans with a major character death that has left them reeling – and making some big comparisons with Sons of Anarchy. In the climax of Mayans Season 4 Episode 5 "Death of the Virgin" The Sons of Anarchy finally strike back for the murder of their brother Allessandro Montez, the road captain Pablo killed in Season 3. Sons of Anarchy San Bernardino VP Terry (Greg Vrotsos) kicked off the war by pulling a drive-by mass shooting on a crew of Mayans that were hanging out together – a massacre that claimed the life of fan-favorite Mayan, Coco (Richard Cabral).
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Variety

Michelle Pfeiffer Headlines ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ By ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig

Click here to read the full article. Michelle Pfeiffer will star in “Wild Four O’Clocks,” which marks the directorial debut of Peter Craig, who wrote Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” and has a story credit on the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will premiere at Cannes. Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales on the project and will introduce it to buyers at the Cannes Film Market. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales on the film. Oscar nominee Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Bridge of Spies”) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (“Oslo,” “Drive,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the...
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Statham to Star in Action Thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ From Director David Ayer

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) has set up his next film at Miramax per Deadline, which will star none other than Jason Statham (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). The Beekeeper, which is described as a fast-paced action thriller, will cover a man's personal path to seek revenge. Additionally, it will somehow be steeped in the deep and intriguing lore of beekeeping.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Percy Jackson Reboot Just Found Its New Main Trio

The upcoming reboot of the fan-beloved Percy Jackson and The Olympians is one of the many highly-anticipated series coming to the streaming service, Disney+. Based on the novel series by Rick Riordan, the novel follows a modern-day group of kids with a Greek God bloodline navigating their way through the mysteries connected with Greek Mythology.
TV & VIDEOS

