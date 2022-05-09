ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pisgah, or 13 miles northwest of Morton, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 725 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
MARSHALL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURNETT
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Douglas County in west central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kensington, or 14 miles west of Alexandria, moving north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Evansville and Brandon around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertel, WI
City
Barron, WI
County
Barron County, WI
City
Spooner, WI
City
Haugen, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Moville to 8 miles southwest of Dunlap, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Correctionville around 725 PM CDT. Cushing around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Holstein and Galva. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota...and southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...SOUTHERN WILKIN...RANSOM RICHLAND AND SARGENT COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crete to near Donnelly, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crete, Englevale, Elbow Lake, Erdahl, Elliott, Fort Ransom, Ashby and Dalton. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 49 and 81. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Lancaster, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...NORTHEASTERN SALINE AND NORTHWESTERN GAGE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clatonia, or 15 miles north of Beatrice, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cortland, Hallam, Sprague, Hickman, Roca and southern Lincoln. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#The Twin Cities
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rooks County in north central Kansas Southwestern Smith County in north central Kansas Northwestern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Phillips County in north central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Webster State Park, or 26 miles east of Hill City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockton around 715 PM CDT. Woodston around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cedar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR MONONA...HARRISON...EASTERN BURT...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lawton to 4 miles southeast of Hornick to 4 miles southwest of Little Sioux, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blair, Tekamah, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Mapleton, Dunlap, Whiting, Decatur, Mondamin, Ute, Kennard, Modale, Herman, Pisgah, Moorhead, Blencoe, Magnolia and Soldier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Grant County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lidgerwood to near Immanuel Church, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Tenney around 710 PM CDT. Nashua and Campbell around 715 PM CDT. Mantador and Wyndmere around 720 PM CDT. Barney, Foxhome and Mooreton around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Carlisle and Galchutt. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 45. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 31 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kandiyohi, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Stearns County in central Minnesota Northern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Belgrade, or 17 miles north of Willmar, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Stearns and northern Kandiyohi Counties, including the following locations... Greenwald, Spring Hill, Georgeville and Elrosa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Minnesota. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Benton; Meeker; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns; Todd; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WRIGHT...EASTERN MEEKER...WESTERN BENTON...NORTHWESTERN SHERBURNE...SOUTHERN TODD...EASTERN STEARNS AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Motley to near Camp Ripley to 5 miles east of Royalton to 5 miles south of Clearwater, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of western Wright, eastern Meeker, western Benton, northwestern Sherburne, southern Todd, eastern Stearns and southwestern Morrison Counties, including the following locations... Mayhew, Sobieski, St Augusta, Opole, Burtrum, Pleasant Lake, Smith Lake, Clotho, Darwin and Little Falls Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kidder, Stutsman, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Kidder; Stutsman; Wells The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wells County in south central North Dakota Northeastern Kidder County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Tappen, or 10 miles west of Medina, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pettibone around 730 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Grant County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lidgerwood to near Immanuel Church, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Tenney around 710 PM CDT. Nashua and Campbell around 715 PM CDT. Mantador and Wyndmere around 720 PM CDT. Barney, Foxhome and Mooreton around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Carlisle and Galchutt. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 45. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 31 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
GRANT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Gusty Wind This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County and Southern Fremont County. * WHEN...Now through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River Gusty Wind This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Now through 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy