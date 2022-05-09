ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas early voting for primary election begins

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans can make their way to the polls now that early voting for the primaries began in the state.

Early voting began Monday, May 9 and will run through May 23. There will also be two early voting days on Saturday this year.

State residents can cast their ballots Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New voter laws will now require voters to have their photo ID for their vote to count. Voters can cast a provisional ballot without an ID, but they will have to take it to the county clerk’s office by noon the Monday after election day for it to count.

Early voting will end at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, one day before the May 24 primary election.

For more information on early voting, including county locations and ballot guides, visit SoS.Arkansas.gov/Elections.

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

