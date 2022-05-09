Alabama teacher admits to taking sexual pictures of female students

SMITHS STATION, Ala. ( WRBL ) – We have new details in the arrest of a Smiths Station High School teacher after investigators say he took four pictures of a 16-year-old female student’s breast area while she was in the classroom.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies were made aware a teacher was taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school.

SRO deputies contacted the teacher, 60-year-old David Edward Gregory of Opelika. Evidence obtained by investigators resulted in Gregory being charged with one count Voyeurism First Degree which is a class “C” felony.

According to a Deposition filed in the case on May 6, with the District Court of Lee County, Alabama, Gregory told investigators he was going to use the photographs “like any other man would.”

The Deposition reads:

“On or about May 5, 2020, to David Edward Gregory, alias, took 4 photographs of (16-year-old female) breast area while she was inside of classroom at Smiths Station High School. David Gregory gave a Right’s advised statement admitting to taking photographs of (student) and he stated that he was going to use the photographs like any other man would. David Gregory also admitted that he gets sexual gratification from the photographs that he took.”

Gregory was booked at the Lee County Detention Center on the evening of May 5th and released after posting bond later that night.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are probable. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).