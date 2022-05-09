ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran bull Edward Yardeni sees S&P 500 rebounding to a record high next year with the economy avoiding recession

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist of Yardeni. Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU/Getty Images
  • Edward Yardeni thinks the US could avoid recession while the S&P 500 hits a record high in 2023.
  • "I don't recall so much stock bearishness in a very long time," he said in the Financial Times.
  • The veteran stock market bull also pointed to a strong US dollar as a reason for optimism.

