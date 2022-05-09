ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bramson: The fix for encampments in our backyards

By Ray Bramson
 3 days ago

Base pandering. Deceptive disinformation. Scare tactics. Impossible edicts. Rhetorical devices we’ve all become far too familiar with as it relates to what to do about the horror and impact of having people live on our streets. Facts are eschewed for flash judgements, while popular sentiment — as opposed to evidence-based solutions — begins to consume all of the oxygen in the room.

In many ways, encampments sit at the heart of this debate.

By far the most visible manifestation of homelessness and extreme poverty in our communities, these makeshift settlements are the places where thousands of individuals, families and youth lay down to rest every night. And while many would call these sites locations that are unfit for human habitation, encampments exist in every major city in the country. When people talk about the unhoused epidemic in the United States, images of tent-lined sidewalks, overcrowded nooks in underpasses, and eroded creek bank colonies invariably come to mind.

All too often, however, we completely forget about the lives, stories, and sufferings of the people that inhabit these spaces. The talk tends toward trash, blight, crime, and so many other dehumanizing elements used to describe what is really just the final destination for folks with nowhere left to go. And this intense centering of the negative impacts in much of the discourse is exactly why we fail to see progress; we need to treat the root of this issue — a lack of affordable housing — if we ever want to see the cure.

Make no mistake, if safe and stable alternatives were available to the people living there, they would gladly accept them with open arms.

The RAND Corporation — a global policy think tank dedicated to getting to the core of perplexing societal challenges — recently released a comprehensive study of unsheltered homelessness in Los Angeles. One of the most comprehensive targeted surveys and evaluations ever conducted, the results were unsurprisingly clear: the people studied were local to the area, had been outside for a while, lost their homes primarily due to economic challenges, and were very interested in getting out of the encampments as quickly as possible. Nearly all respondents indicated an interest in permanent housing.

It’s worth noting, too, that interim and shelter options were far less desirable for most respondents. No judgment on the quality of those services, it is just a representation of the reality that people weren’t looking for the next stop on their journey of homelessness. They were looking for a final destination to call home.

What this means for us locally is that we need to continue on the long path of figuring out real housing solutions for every person.

With that in mind, it’s heartening to recently see the San Jose’s thoughtful approach to resident engagement at sites like Guadalupe Gardens. The council’s willingness to extend the deadline for clearing the large site while the city, county and a host of nonprofit agencies engage with the 100+ people who need housing is a testament to the commitment of our local leaders to focusing on the needs of the human beings who live there first.

If we can hold on to that principle — the value of putting the resolution of a person’s homelessness in the center of the discussion at all times — it is possible to imagine an encampment-free future where we can simply work to keep every person stably housed and safe.

So let’s set aside the exaggerations, derisions and hyperbole and keep working on a strategy that will serve us all.

San José Spotlight columnist Ray Bramson is the Chief Operating Officer at Destination: Home, a nonprofit that works to end homelessness in Silicon Valley. His columns appear every second Monday of the month. Contact Ray at rbramson@sbcglobal.net or follow @rbramson on Twitter.

Google invests in San Jose homeless services, Black cultural center

Google executives joined elected officials in San Jose Thursday to announce a $500,000 grant to aid homeless services and help build a new African American cultural center. The grant will be split evenly between nonprofit People Assisting The Homeless (PATH), and a service and cultural center project for the city’s African American community, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said at the event.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose nonprofit cooks up job training for the homeless

One San Jose nonprofit may have discovered a way to lower food insecurity and increase the culinary workforce simultaneously—and the timing couldn’t be better. Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen is building a culinary jobs training program to help low-income and homeless people develop employment skills to lift them out of poverty. The nonprofit will hire... The post San Jose nonprofit cooks up job training for the homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose homeless advocates say sweeps solve nothing

San Jose says its multi-prong plan to manage homeless camps will improve the quality of life for both the unhoused population and general public. But advocates and lawyers say nothing in the plan will bring meaningful results as the city continues to displace people through sweeps. “The treatment of people living outside has always been terrible,”... The post San Jose homeless advocates say sweeps solve nothing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley officials share solutions to growing homelessness

Downtown San Jose residents and business owners are growing frustrated and concerned at what they see as an increase of homeless people who need immediate crisis intervention and mental health help. The issue came to a boiling point this week after an unhoused person assaulted a San Jose Downtown Association worker while cleaning graffiti. “Our groundwork staff... The post Silicon Valley officials share solutions to growing homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
UPDATE: San Jose extends deadline to clear its largest homeless camp

San Jose officials are asking the Federal Aviation Administration for more time to clear out the city’s largest homeless camp as a June deadline approaches. The site sits under the Mineta San Jose International Airport flight path, and the FAA has threatened to withhold millions in federal funding if it isn’t cleared by June 30.... The post UPDATE: San Jose extends deadline to clear its largest homeless camp appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages

Hundreds of job vacancies, low wages and unmanageable workloads have city workers frustrated and demanding changes. More than 80 city employees gathered in front of San Jose City Hall early Tuesday as union leaders called for a pay increase for more than 3,000 workers. The city has a workforce of roughly 6,200 employees. The coalition of unions, made... The post San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose mayor rallies for more state homeless funding

A coalition of California mayors is calling on the state to continue funding a grant for homelessness services to address what they call the state’s biggest crisis. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by eight other mayors from the California Big City Mayors coalition, urged Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday to expand a program that helps local cities tackle the homeless crisis that’s exploded across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN JOSE, CA
U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
Zimmerman: The importance of environmental literacy

For decades, educators and legislators have failed students regarding environmental education. California’s Environmental Literacy Task Force noted in 2015 that, “K-12 students in California do not currently have consistent access to adequately funded, high-quality learning experiences, in and out of the classroom, that build environmental literacy.” The lack of education on climate change, and the... The post Zimmerman: The importance of environmental literacy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Rent burden growing worse in Santa Clara County

The rent burden grew heavier in Santa Clara County during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no sign it will get any lighter this year. Rents in Santa Clara County increased 6.3% between the end of 2020 and end of 2021, according to a recent report from California Housing Partnership, which provides housing... The post Rent burden growing worse in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Jose May Day marchers upset by city’s conflicting schedule

Labor organizers upset with San Jose for scheduling an event that conflicted with a May Day celebration want guarantees from the city it won’t happen again. On Sunday, labor advocates and workers gathered in San Jose to celebrate May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. The holiday is celebrated every May 1, and over... The post San Jose May Day marchers upset by city’s conflicting schedule appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Santa Clara workers reach tentative agreement, avoid strike

Santa Clara field operations and maintenance workers say they’ve reached a payment agreement with the city to avoid a strike set for Monday. Santa Clara officials proposed new contract terms in a special closed City Council meeting on Thursday. The contract, valid until Dec. 31, 2024, covers about 125 employees, according to Gary Ferraris, president of the union AFSCME Local 4911.
SANTA CLARA, CA
UPDATE: Santa Clara city workers ready to go on strike

Some Santa Clara city employees plan to strike if negotiations toward a new labor contract continue to stall. Gary Ferraris, president of the union AFSCME Local 4911, told the City Council Tuesday the city’s Unit 6 field operations and maintenance workers will strike on May 1—International Workers’ Day—if a resolution isn’t reached. There are about... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara city workers ready to go on strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Jose considers security cameras for small businesses

To keep small businesses safe from crime, San Jose officials are considering a slew of measures to offer them assistance—including use of security cameras. On Wednesday the city’s Rules and Open Governance Committee referred a package of anti-crime proposals, including several items addressing small businesses, to the Public Safety, Finance & Strategic Support Committee for further discussion.... The post San Jose considers security cameras for small businesses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose church sees slow process for landmark status

A group of congregants at the nearly century-old Grace Baptist Church in San Jose want to secure its status as a landmark, but the timeline is uncertain. On Wednesday, the city’s Historic Landmark Commission deferred its decision to grant the church historic landmark candidacy until a more thorough assessment is completed. The commission had been set to make... The post San Jose church sees slow process for landmark status appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Earth Day protesters want San Jose to do more for the planet

With a severe drought and the potential for early wildfires affecting Santa Clara County, Earth Day has protesters rallying to change the way people interact with the planet. Shouting “Carbon change is not a lie, do not let our planet die,” members of Sunrise Movement Silicon Valley marched from San Jose City Hall to rally... The post Earth Day protesters want San Jose to do more for the planet appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
