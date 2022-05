One of the most critically-acclaimed games on PlayStation Plus that is available to PlayStation 5 users is going to be removed from the service very soon. When the PS5 first launched, Sony introduced a new library of games from the PS4 that it called the PlayStation Plus Collection. This lineup was meant to provide PS Plus subscribers with a slate of some of the best titles from the PS4 era to play on PS5. And while this lineup has remained static ever since it first arrived, one of the best games within the collection will be removed in the coming day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO