Moline, IL

River Drive lane closures May 10-11

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

River Drive will be closed between 19th Street and the I-74 on-ramp in Moline on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11. Contractors are removing the old I-74 structures over River Drive. The ramps to I-74 on River Drive will remain open.

Motorists on westbound River Drive will be able to access the Iowa-bound on-ramp. Motorists on eastbound River Drive can turn right on 19th Street, left on Sixth Avenue, and left onto the Iowa-bound on-ramp. Motorists exiting Illinois-bound I-74 at River Drive must turn left on River Drive. To get to westbound River Drive, turn right on 23rd Street, right on Fourth Avenue, and right on 19th Street to River Drive.

To avoid the closure, downtown traffic can use Fourth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, or Seventh Avenue.

