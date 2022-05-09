Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating another shooting that began as a road rage incident along a busy Oklahoma City roadway.

On Sunday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to INTEGRIS Deaconess Hospital following an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they met the victim at her Chevy Impala in the hospital parking lot.

According to the police report, authorities noticed a bullet hole in the car’s windshield.

The victim told officers that she was driving at eastbound along N.W. Expressway at W. Wilshire Blvd. when a large, black SUV pulled up behind her.

The victim told police that the suspect began “aggressively tailgating her” in a construction zone. The victim said she slowed down more as she was getting mad, but then moved over to allow the suspect to pass once lanes opened.

However, the report states that the suspect “began cutting cars off to intentionally get behind [the victim] again.”

As the victim stopped for a red light at Lake Hefner Parkway, a female suspect got out of the SUV and began to yell at her.

The victim told police that she pulled onto Lake Hefner Parkway and was followed by the suspect.

At that point, the victim saw a black man lean out of the front passenger window and fire two rounds at her.

The victim said her husband, who was in the passenger seat, leaned over in front of her and was hit in the right shoulder with one bullet.

The report describes the female suspect as a black female, approximately 30-years-old, slightly heavy figure with braids. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a large, black SUV with dark tinted windows, a paper tag, and a bedazzled front license plate.

This is the second road rage shooting in a week along N.W. Expressway.

On May 3, police were called to a shooting near N.W. Expressway and N. Meridian Ave. after three vehicles were shot.

