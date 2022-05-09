ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wartburg, TN

“Doughboy” David Wayne Edwards, Wartburg

Cover picture for the article“Doughboy” David Wayne Edwards went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2022. He was born on February 28, 1977. Doughboy was a kind-hearted man, he would give anybody the shirt off his back. He always put his kids before anything. His love for his family and...

Loma Brown Sexton, Wartburg

Mrs. Loma Brown Sexton, age 73, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband: Tim T. Sexton. Her parents: Ray and Rose Brown. And three sisters: Ordean Ooten, Barbara Doss, and...
Donald Ray McMillan, 48

Donald Ray McMillan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 9, 2022. Don was a 1992 graduate of Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee following graduation he joined the United States Navy and was immediately sent to serve alongside the United States Marine Corps as a Corpsman to which he would always proudly tell you. Don may have not been everyone’s cup of tea but the ones closest to him and blessed to know the real Don could say how everyone else was missing out. He had a way of making you want to slap him and hug him all at the same time. You always knew when Don was around and that will forever leave a missing piece in all our lives.
Matthew Craig Parsons, Kingston

Matthew Craig Parsons was born June 12, 1978, to Steve and Connie Parsons. He has spent his short life of 43 years growing up, working, and enjoying Kingston, Tennessee. He loved his hometown. After graduating from Roane County High in 1996 Matt attended ETSU and received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing but always knew he wanted to return home. He loved boating, snowboarding, wakeboarding, and skateboarding. Hanging out on Watts Bar Lake with hometown friends was his passion. Matt was an employee of Duncan Automotive and Property Manager of Downtown Properties in Roane County.
Frankie Ann Weaver, Powell

Frankie Ann Weaver, age 87 of Powell, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 31, 1934, to the late William Jennings Lay and Cora Lee Thompson Lay in Scott County. She attended Fratersville Baptist Church when she was younger. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and being out and about on the water when she was able. She will be remembered for taking care of her husband of 71 years and for raising two sons. She will be dearly missed.
Clarence “Scoot” Smith, Oakdale

Clarence “Scoot” Smith, age 81 of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on August 27th, 1940, in Oakdale. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired chemical operator at K-25 & Y-12. He worked as a Brushy Mountain guard and business manager as well. In his free time, he also was a cattle farmer, hunter, and avid fisherman. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Clinch River Homecare for their service. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clay & Helen Smith; Brothers: Henry Clay (Bud) Smith, Alvin Smith; Sister-in-law: Betty smith, Shelby Jean McNew (Don), Sona Faye Daugherty; Brother-in-law: R.D Daugherty, W. B. Daugherty. He is survived by:
David John Roberts, Kingston

David John Roberts of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 7th, 2022. He was born April 13, 1950, in North Carolina and moved to East Tennessee when he was a boy. He resided in Coalfield for many years until moving to Kingston in 1987. He now resides in his eternal home and we rejoice knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus with a grin on his face and are confident that he held the door for someone on his way in. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where he served as a greeter/usher. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from Cumberland Utility Water District in Harriman. David was preceded in death by his parents, Perry & Aileen Roberts; Wife, Teresa Roberts; Brothers, Tommy Roberts and Edward Roberts; Daughter, Wendi Johnson.
Charles William Mullis, 64

Charles William Mullis, 64, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife, daughter, son, and daughter-in-law. Charlie was born September 8, 1957, in Eastman, Georgia to Lonnie and Sarah Mullis. After moving to Tennessee, Charlie graduated from Farragut High School in 1975. In 1976 Charlie began his career in emergency services. A career that includes being a firefighter, police officer, security specialist, and senior training analyst. In 2006 Charlie retired after serving his country in Iraq with the Department of Defense. Charlie was a founding member of Grace Community Church in Kingston. He would always say “my family is my passion, fishing is my hobby”.
OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

On Monday, May 30th, 7: 00 p.m. @ A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, a FREE Memorial Day Concert. Area veterans are especially invited to attend as the concert program will feature music dedicated to U.S. military veterans to honor them for their service. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. There is a paved area for wheelchairs. More info: www.orcb.org, 865-202-2773, www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.
Meryl (Rookard) Burress, 70

Meryl (Rookard) Burress, age 70, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Meryl was always a faithful servant for her Lord and Savior, and a dedicated worker in her church. She retired with a masters degree after serving 30 years with the Campbell County Board of Education. Meryl was loved by all who knew her. Meryl is preceded in death by her parents Milford C. and Aileen (James) Rookard, infant sister Arlene, and her brother-in-law Jack Blankenship.
Elizabeth Brown Peelle, Oak Ridge

Elizabeth Brown Peelle, age 89, died peacefully in her home on April 6, 2022, due to complications of dementia. Elizabeth is lovingly remembered for her steadfast commitment to social and environmental justice, her keen eye for birds and wildflowers, tireless work building community connections, her sense of humor, and forward-thinking actions for our precious planet.
Asphalt Repairs to Begin on S. Illinois Avenue

Weather permitting, the Public Works Department anticipates that the repairs will take roughly 2 weeks to complete. If the weather allows, the first week of construction will have crews working on the southbound lanes, and the second week of construction will see crews working on the northbound lanes. Construction will begin at approximately 8:30am each morning, and the crews should be concluding their work around 3:00pm each afternoon. No road closures or detours will be implemented during construction; however, drivers will see S. Illinois Ave reduced to one lane on the side of the street where construction is taking place.
Lt. Gov. McNally, Sen. Yager secure $11 million for new airport in Oak Ridge

(NASHVILLE, TN), May 12, 2022 — Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) secured $11 million in the FY23 state budget for a new general aviation airport in Oak Ridge. Oak Ridge is becoming a center for innovation, and the new airport will connect it with the rest of the country and support the economic growth of the region.
Rep. Fleischmann on Inflation Continuing to Hit Record Highs

“Every month, the inflation rate keeps hitting new highs not seen in decades. Tennesseans can look no further for the cause of inflation than President Biden’s and Democrats’ out-of-control social spending, refusal to acknowledge or fix our supply chain crisis, new burdensome regulations, and war on domestic energy production,” said Congressman Fleischmann. It’s clear to every American that Democrats’ policies have created and exacerbated inflation. We need a change of course now to get our economy back on track.”
