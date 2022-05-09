“Doughboy” David Wayne Edwards, Wartburg

Clarence “Scoot” Smith, age 81 of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on August 27th, 1940, in Oakdale. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired chemical operator at K-25 & Y-12. He worked as a Brushy Mountain guard and business manager as well. In his free time, he also was a cattle farmer, hunter, and avid fisherman. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Clinch River Homecare for their service. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clay & Helen Smith; Brothers: Henry Clay (Bud) Smith, Alvin Smith; Sister-in-law: Betty smith, Shelby Jean McNew (Don), Sona Faye Daugherty; Brother-in-law: R.D Daugherty, W. B. Daugherty. He is survived by:
Comments / 0