Park improvements coming to Ardmore and Elkmont

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The towns of Ardmore and Elkmont have been awarded grant money to help make improvements to public spaces in the communities.

The grant funding came from the Alabama Mountains, Rivers and Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council’s grant program.

The town of Ardmore will receive $40,000 in funding for new lighting and dirt work in the community park, which will help enhance the outdoor space for residents and improve the space for town events.

“This project will benefit the town of Ardmore by providing LED lighting and correcting drainage issues. Enhancing quality of life is a priority for us,” said Ardmore Mayor Billy Shannon. “This project will certainly provide our citizens more opportunities for outdoor recreation, and Senator Melson was instrumental in guiding us to AMRV-RCD. Without his support, the project would not have been done. We also want to thank AMRV-RCD for their support. They are a pleasure to work with.”

The town of Elkmont will get $35,000 in funding to start earthwork and construct infrastructure for an outdoor amphitheater at the new town hall. The amphitheater will have an outdoor park with a children’s play area and an entertainment space.

“I want to personally thank Melson and RC&D for the support toward project funding that is key to completing an outdoor park and entertainment space to complement the new Elkmont Town Hall construction,” said Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton.

State Senator Time Melson (R-Florence) gave his support to both community projects and made the grant recipient announcement.

“Public spaces are important assets in our communities and play a vital role in their social and economic well-being. I am pleased to lead the effort to secure much-needed funding for the towns of Ardmore and Elkmont, which will significantly enhance the quality of life for residents in these two Limestone County communities. Both projects will provide improved public spaces where people can congregate and engage with one another in an outdoor environment,” Melson said.

