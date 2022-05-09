ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Temperatures in the 80s, thunderstorms, winds 35 to 45 mph forecast this week for Green Bay, Appleton, Manitowoc

By Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY - With warmer temperatures coming, much of northern and central Wisconsin will get a taste of summer this week after a cold April.

"We're going to be above normal for a change for the bulk of the entire week," said Tasos Kallas, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

High temperatures will range in the high 60s to low 80s through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Kallas said the Fox Cities, Green Bay and the lakeshore have less of a chance that the storms would turn severe.

The National Weather Service also issued a warning for strong wind gusts across much of the state, with wind gusts peaking from 35-45 miles per hour Monday afternoon. The wind is expected to slow down after Monday, according to Kallas.

A small craft advisory is also active for Green Bay until 7 a.m. Tuesday and for Lake Michigan until Tuesday evening.

Higher temps, risk of thunderstorms into the weekend

Severe weather is likely to continue through the weekend.

"We're going into an unsettled pattern where you'd have storms pop up any day this week, starting with this evening," Kallas said. However, he said it was too early to tell how severe thunderstorms might get later this week.

Going into Thursday and Friday, large parts of Wisconsin will experience highs in the mid- to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Kallas noted that these temperatures aren't rare for early May and aren't set to break any records.

He added residents would feel a typical Wisconsin summer in other ways. "Down in the Fox Valley ... we're going to have humidity levels, sort of a dew point break at 60 degrees, which is usually what the threshold is to feel the humidity outside," he said.

However, he said that high temperatures would return to the 50s and 60s later in the weekend and that the weather would be cooler by the lake.

Meanwhile, much of the state is under a very high fire danger , according to the state Department of Natural Resources, this includes most of the counties north of a line from Sauk to Ozaukee counties.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Temperatures in the 80s, thunderstorms, winds 35 to 45 mph forecast this week for Green Bay, Appleton, Manitowoc

