ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Shells Out For Ranger Fuel Economy Claims

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ud2CY_0fXshwBA00

Yet another oversight at the Blue Oval…

The chip shortage hasn’t been kind to Ford. Here in North America, it’s perhaps the most affected automaker, having to shut down entire facilities at times to save on its dwindling semiconductor supply. However, the Blue Oval is hardly alone when it comes to deleting some features on vehicles to conserve on chips, so you might be wondering why in Australia Ford is paying out $110,000 to about 100 Ranger owners after it deleted the stop-start systems on trucks.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

After all, other automakers have had to remove features which depletes fuel efficiency gains, meaning consumers will have to buy more gas or diesel. The Rangers in question are powered by the twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, an engine Ford proudly marketed not only as plenty capable but as one of the most fuel-efficient options. That means a lot of customers flocked to the Ranger to save on fuel costs.

One of the ways the Ranger and other modern vehicles save on fuel is through a stop-start system. These are designed to shut off the engine instead of letting the vehicle idle at lights, etc. The claim is that without this system installed, fuel consumption increased 8.1 percent. That’s supposed to be about $247 AUD extra in diesel each year.

Ford doesn’t have to keep these systems installed in trucks if it doesn’t want to right? True, but there was just one little detail Ford forgot before it deleted the feature: it left that information in the product brochure. Eventually, someone realized the mistake and the fine print was changed, but about 100 people bought trucks while the old marketing claims were made and not delivered.

Funny enough, this isn’t the first time Ford Australia has been caught making promises in writing it then didn’t deliver. The automaker got caught shorting customers on equipment for the new Mustang Mach 1 last year. To make amends, it offered either a $5,400 refund or a track day and free servicing package.

It can literally pay to read the fine print on something you’re going to buy, so keep that in mind the next time you’re car shopping.

Source: Drive

Comments / 3

Related
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightnings Seen Stockpiled At Dearborn Test Track

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began back on April 26, but instead of all of those electric trucks ending up in the hands of buyers, it seems as though a good chunk of the EV pickups are "starting to pile up the company test track in Dearborn, MI," according to our spy photographers who are on the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Fuel Efficiency#Rangers#Ford Australia#Vehicles#Motorious Podcast
Motorious

Ford Gets Hosed By EV Investment

We all keep hearing the mantra that electrification is the future of the automotive industry. While that might be true, such a future could be far off, especially in light of setbacks like the one Ford suffered. The American automaker has lost a considerable sum of money after investing in an EV startup, which really has to hurt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy