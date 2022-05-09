ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Spanish degree takes Iowa State senior on global adventures

By Iowa State University
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — AMES, Iowa — Adam Bittner’s enthusiasm for agriculture, language and travel has taken him from local farms in Iowa to a cattle ranch on the southern tip of Argentina — and so many places in between. Bittner graduates from Iowa State University this...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Where is that Iowa haze coming from?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans may be noticing a distinct haze in the air this week. New Mexico is seeing some wildfires right now, and it's causing some issues in central Iowa. The National Weather Service shared a photo recently showing how the smoke is traveling. That smoke is...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa brewery wins top prize at world beer cup

Day 2 of testimony underway in trial for man accused of killing Iowa State Trooper. Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Trooper. Updated: 4 hours ago. Health officials say parents should *not try and make their...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
City
Oran, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Mason City native nominated to be a federal judge

WASHINGTON, DC – A Mason City native is nominated for a federal judgeship. Stephen Locher has been picked by President to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Iowa. Locher was recommended for the post by both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. That recommendation followed a unanimous endorsement by an Iowa-based judicial selection commission convened by the senators.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Severe weather: Where in Iowa has the best chance today?

Another round of severe weather will move through the Midwest tonight with the best chance in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. However, severe storms are still possible late across parts of Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has the WHO 13 viewing area (highlighted below) at a level 1-3 (out of 5) risk for severe […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

This School is “The Worst College for Your Money” in Iowa

"What? College has gotten drastically more expensive over the last few decades in the United States? I had no idea!" Said no one ever. It's a topic of discussion in political debates, among recent graduates, and even folks who haven't been in a classroom setting in 40 years. Luckily, along...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#College#Spanish#Newswise Ames#U S Latino#Isu
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are up in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in both positive tests and hospitalizations this week for COVID-19. Over 3,830 positive tests have been confirmed since last week's report. That's over 1,000 more than the previous report. Meanwhile, 124 people are hospitalized with...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
B100

What’s Your Favorite Delicious Tenderloin? Vote For Iowa’s Best Now

A good tenderloin is one of my favorite foods. When it's done right it becomes my "go-to" meal at any given restaurant. It's hard to order anything else off of the menu when I know there's an amazing tenderloin waiting for me. If I do order something else, I usually regret it...especially if someone at the table orders a tenderloin.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Extends 2022 Planting Season Proclamation Through June 11

Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, announced Wednesday the extension of the spring planting proclamation for another month. The proclamation, which relaxes weight limits and hours of service requirements connected to the transportation of crop inputs for planting season, now runs through June 11. The order permits vehicles carrying corn, soybeans, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer, fuel, and other ag products to be overweight without a permit not to exceed 90,000 lbs. gross weight. Her proclamation applies to loads transported on Iowa roadways, excluding the interstate system. Vehicles cannot exceed the maximum axle weight limit by more than 12.5 percent or the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 lbs. They must also comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges. The full planting proclamation can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa schools adjust lunch programs as food costs rise

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Since the pandemic, schools across the nation have offered free lunches, but those programs are expected to come to an end this summer. Many districts in the Des Moines metro are expected to increase the prices of their school lunches for the upcoming school year mostly due to inflation. “So as we’re […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Isolated severe storm chances in Iowa Wednesday night

The extreme heat and humidity is not the only headline the next few days in Iowa. Each day, a small section of the state will have the potential for a severe storm or two, but it is all very conditional. DAY 1: Today/Tonight A wave of energy lifting up out of the panhandle region will […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Grassley urges Iowans to skip grocery stores, buy meat from farmers

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has a beef with big meat processors because of rising costs for consumers. On a call Wednesday, he suggested Iowans skip the middle man and buy local to save money. “Don’t buy from JBS and Tyson. Go to your local markets and local kills,” Grassley said. “I could […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Why is it so hot in Iowa?

From abnormal coldness to summer-like heat, we're asking: What the heck happened to spring in Iowa?Well, you can thank warm temperatures from the southwest for our 90+ degree forecast, Roger Vachalek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, told Axios.State of play: A low-pressure system to the northwest of us has been pulling in warm and humid air from the south on and off this last week.It's expected to move out of the state by the end of the weekend, bringing back the more tepid May we enjoy.The intrigue: Have the clouds looked a little hazy to you? Not only are we pulling in heat, but also smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico, according to the NWS.
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor and for Congress?

Only two of Iowa’s federal races have contested primaries, with many races already winnowed down to one candidate per party in the weeks ahead of the June 7 primary election. Both Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are up for reelection in 2022, and all four of Iowa’s...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy