Spanish degree takes Iowa State senior on global adventures

Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, announced Wednesday the extension of the spring planting proclamation for another month. The proclamation, which relaxes weight limits and hours of service requirements connected to the transportation of crop inputs for planting season, now runs through June 11. The order permits vehicles carrying corn, soybeans, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer, fuel, and other ag products to be overweight without a permit not to exceed 90,000 lbs. gross weight. Her proclamation applies to loads transported on Iowa roadways, excluding the interstate system. Vehicles cannot exceed the maximum axle weight limit by more than 12.5 percent or the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 lbs. They must also comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges. The full planting proclamation can be found included with this story on our website.
