ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Where teams stand after the Mother’s Day milestone

By Kevin Henry
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are various milestones throughout the Major League Baseball season, dates on the calendar where it’s always easy to see how the standings have changed and which teams are on the move or on the decline. Such is the case with this week’s...

calltothepen.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa Comments On A Horrific White Sox Loss

The Chicago White Sox had everything in control last night as they entered the top of the ninth inning ahead of the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 8-2. But the Guardians rallied and flipped the script with Josh Naylor‘s two-homer, eight-RBI game, ultimately winning the game by a final of 12-9 and handing the White Sox their toughest loss of the season to this point.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Luis Gil to Start For Yankees Against White Sox on Thursday

Luis Gil is headed back to the big leagues. The right-hander will start for New York in their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. After a doubleheader on Sunday—a result of back-to-back rainouts in the Bronx—New...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Teams#Memorial Day#Labor Day#Mlb Power Rankings#The Major League Baseball#Mother S Day#Father S Day#The Oakland Athletics#American League
ClutchPoints

Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 reasons for Yankees’ scorching-hot start to 2022 MLB season

The New York Yankees are firing on all cylinders as they sit atop the American League East while dominating Major League Baseball. With a 21-8 record, the Yankees have done an outstanding job through the early part of the year. Whether or not they’ll be able to keep this up remains to be seen. However, the Yanks do have a long history of winning and are more than capable of winning at the highest level with this talented roster in place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Stott started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw. Johan Camargo is replacing Stott at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard fires savage shot at Mets after Reid Detmers’ no-hitter

The Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was a historic one, as Angels’ rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter. While Detmers’ outing was technically the second no-hitter of the MLB season, as the New York Mets threw a combined no-no back in April, it was the first depending on who you ask. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, formerly of the Mets, fired a savage shot at his former team following the Angels-Rays game, as reported by SNY.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

KC Chiefs place four players on waivers including Anthony Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed four players on waivers, including quarterback Anthony Gordon, on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the NFL’s transaction wire with a series of moves placing four players on waivers. The list included recent quarterback signing Anthony Gordon. Per the league’s transactions,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime NHL Veteran Player Announces His Retirement

NHL great Patrick Marleau announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 42-year-old, who holds the NHL record with 1,779 games played, shared his decision in a Players' Tribune post titled "Thank You, Hockey." "As with most professional athletes, I feel like I could play forever," Marleau wrote. "I wish I could...
NHL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Guardians-White Sox Canceled Due To Positive Tests: Fans React

For the first time in 2022, an MLB game was postponed due to COVID-related reasons. On Wednesday, the White Sox announced the cancelation of their matinee against the Cleveland Guardians. Per Chicago's official team handle, "Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Minor league players, MLB reach settlement in minimum wage lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Terms of the settlement were not filed with the court Tuesday and details were not released. Two people familiar with the negotiations, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the release of details was not authorized, said the sides in recent weeks had been discussing a possible settlement in the $200 million range.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

253K+
Followers
474K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy