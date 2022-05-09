COVID Cases Continue Rise In Illinois

(SPRINGFIELD) A bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker aims to put a dent into a school bus driver shortage that’s impacting Illinois. The new law will allow drivers with suspended licenses, due to failure to pay child support the last three years, apply for a bus driver’s license permit. According to a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, about 77% of respondents in the Midwest said they have had to alter their bus services for students and extra curricular activities due of the driver shortage, especially in rural areas.
