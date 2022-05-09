COVID Cases Continue Rise In Illinois

Just when you thought it was on its way out, covid is back. Numbers are starting to spike again in Illinois, as this week, the state was seeing an average of 5,154 new cases per day over the last seven days, IDPH data revealed. That represents an increase of 41.6% in the last week, climbing from 3,639 cases per day as of last Monday.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO