COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Alabama man who was reported missing was found dead Wednesday from an apparent crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said 30-year-old Tilon Debardelabon and his pickup truck were last seen on April 30, which led to the missing report being made. Debardelabon's family told Channel 3 on May 4 that he planned to visit a friend in Pensacola.

COOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO