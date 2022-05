BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man caught on video during an attempted bank robbery. On Monday, May 9, the suspect seen in this photo entered a TD Bank on S. Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach and passed the teller a note that said he had a weapon and demanded cash, according to PBSO.

