A 27-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after her ex-boyfriend noticed numerous unauthorized bank transactions from his account that totaled nearly $22,000. On December 7, 2021, an Ocala Police Department officer contacted a male victim in reference to a theft. The victim stated that he was injured during the previous year, and he had provided his ex-girlfriend, Lexey Lou Pinkerton, with access to his bank account to help pay his bills.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO