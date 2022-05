JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a man was seriously hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in the Baymeadows area. Around 9:40, officers responded to the Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail where a man was found shot ‘several times’ but still alive. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition. Investigators have reportedly identified a person of interest who was found at another location.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO