Raleigh, N.C. — Family and friends worry that a head injury might have left a Sanford man confused after a car crash on Glenwood Avenue last week. Robert Richardson, 41, has been missing ever since. He had dinner with his friends on Glenwood Avenue on May 4, and on his way home he was involved in a minor accident at Ridge Road.

SANFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO